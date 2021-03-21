Ashley Torrez wiped away a tear as it streamed down her face when “TAPS” started to play in the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 61 parking lot on Tuesday.
She watched intently as a pair of veterans folded the American flag in front of the urn that held the remains of her father, Frank Sheldon Thomas, a U.S. Army veteran.
This was the first time since her father’s death in 2003 that she was reunited with his ashes, all thanks to the work of the Disabled American Veterans and their mission to ensure that no veteran is forgotten.
“We are here today to honor our fallen brother Frank Thomas, United States Army,” DAV Chapter 61 Commander Rick Peña said. “We’re going to honor his memory and his service.”
Thomas died in 2003 and last lived in Woodville, a small town close to Beaumont, with his wife, Torrez said
When he died, his wife kept his remains. Some time after, his remains were found in a trash container and held for safe keeping, DAV lifetime member Jaime Cervantez said. The man who found them is a corrections officer at Caldwell County Jail, where Cervantez does a veterans ministry through the DAV and Bluebonnet Trails. The officer, who kept the urn for several years, approached Cervantez about what to do with the veteran’s remains.
“I told him I would take the urn and start doing research and seeing if we can find a solution,” Cervantez said.
Initially, the plan was to get Thomas’s remains interred in the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. However, through the The Missing Americans Project, Cervantez was able to connect with the veteran’s family and began putting the pieces together.
Torrez was 18 when her father died, and she found it hard to believe when she received the call that her father’s remains were some 300 miles from where she last saw them.
“We were kind of in shock, because we didn’t believe it was real,” she said. “We didn’t understand what was going on.”
As she began gathering more information, reality set in, and Torrez, who now lives in Arizona with her husband and two sons, began making plans to reunite with her father’s remains.
“We’re pretty positive people and we were just being optimistic and looking forward to bringing him home,” she said. “We flew out of Vegas, so this will be a funny story I get to tell him, ‘Dad, you came to Vegas with me.’”
During Cervantez’s research, he wasn’t able to find much about Thomas’s life or time in the service other than a small obituary. Not knowing if he had full military honors at his funeral in 2003, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 61 set up a small ceremony to give his family just that.
“We never leave a brother behind,” Peña said. “To see this closure for Ashely and her sons, who never knew their grandfather, is amazing. Seeing her eyes light up and she has her father to take back home is a great feeling. It makes it worth what we are doing.”
Torrez was joined by her sons Anakin Sheldon Torrez, 13, and Kaiden Torrez, 10. Making it through the ceremony was tough, as Torrez just wanted to be closer to her father.
“Just seeing him there, I just wanted to get up the whole time and just grab him,” she said.
The service included a three-volley salute, playing of “TAPS” and presentation of the American flag. Torrez admitted she was a little taken aback by the honors.
“I wasn’t expecting all of that,” she said. “Everyone has just gone out of their way today and they didn’t have to. They didn’t know my dad. I’m just very appreciative of this.”
Torrez wasn’t angry about her father’s urn of ashes being discarded, as its journey made its way back to her.
“I really am so thankful because this is unexpected,” she said. “Now, I get to take him home almost two decades later.
It is kind of a neat experience for me and now my kids get to experience it with me. It is still just amazing to be able to have this and be able to bring my dad back home with me. I’m thankful for everything that everyone has done.”
