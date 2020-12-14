Armed robbers held up a local pharmacy Monday morning, making off with money and drugs, authorities said.
Seguin Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help locating three suspects who pulled off the crime — a female suspect who reportedly served as lookout and two male suspects — all of whom remained at large Monday, Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said in a news release.
Police received the call about 9:45 a.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery at Seguin Health Mart Pharmacy in the 200 block of E. Court St.
The suspects restrained an employee at the store, but did not injure the employee, the release read.
“After robbing the store at gunpoint, two black male suspects and a black female suspect [fled] the scene in a dark gray or black 2000-2006 year-model Chevrolet Suburban with an undisclosed amount of cash and prescription narcotics drugs,” Sourdellia said. “The store clerk was restrained by the perpetrators but was able to break free and call 9-1-1 from a neighboring business.”
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information about the robbery that they want to provide should contact the police department at 830-401-2360.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477.
