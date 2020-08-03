The coronavirus has claimed another large event as organizers of the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo have decided to cancel this year’s event.
The Guadalupe County Fair Association board of directors announced in a news statement released Monday the decision to halt preparations on this year’s event and begin planning for next year’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This decision was complex and considered a wide array of factors,” the news release read. “Obviously, our highest priority is the health and safety of the Seguin and Guadalupe County communities, our fair goers, our sponsors and our volunteers who make this event a reality.”
This is the first time in almost 90 years the fair will not go on as planned.
“We have not missed hosting a county fair since 1931,” the release stated. “While we are heartbroken over cancelling our 2020 County Fair and PRCA Rodeo, we will be working diligently to prepare for 2021 and put on the best event yet.”
To help with expenses and scholarships, the fair is hosting a raffle with the drawing set for Saturday, Oct. 10. The board is also looking to obtain donations and sponsorships from community partners.
“We know the annual Guadalupe County Fair is not just an event, but also a way of life for many, including our friends in agriculture and our young exhibitors,” the release read. “We sincerely appreciate everyone’s generosity over the years and continued support of the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. We cannot wait to get together again for the second weekend of October 2021.”
