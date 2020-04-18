Residents having a difficult time filling their cupboards are encouraged to venture out to a large food distribution day.
The city of Seguin, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and the New Braunfels Food Bank have partnered together to provide more than 150,000 pounds of food to area residents on Thursday, April 23, Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation Chief Executive Officer Elaine Bennett said.
“It’s a united front; we’re all working together, the hospital, the school district, the city, the county and police,” Bennett said. “We are all aligned when it comes to food and the importance of getting it to the community that needs it. Everyone [knew] that we needed to take care of our community, and when the food bank offered, we definitely took them up on it.”
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seguin Events Complex-Coliseum, volunteers will distribute about 150 pounds of food to each person that attends, Bennett said.
“We definitely want to help out our citizens as much as we possibly can during this pandemic in these uncertain times,” city of Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said. “We are more than happy to help the community and provide the Coliseum as a space for volunteers for this event. We wanted to be able to help with this, and that’s why we’ve partnered with the hospital and the New Braunfels Food Bank to make this possible.”
The drive is estimated to serve about 700 families. Those wanting to get the assistance are required to preregister online to help the program operate as efficiently as possible, Bennett said.
Upon arrival, a food bank representative equipped with a laptop will check in the recipient with identification like a driver’s license, Bennett said.
Volunteers will follow guidelines set forth by local and state officials, Bennett said.
“We will have masks, gloves, practicing six feet social distancing, and the clients who come through the line will not be getting out of their cars other than to open their trunk,” she said. “We are asking that people’s trunks be emptied and cleaned out because that’s the only place we will be allowed to place the food.”
Volunteers can register to help beginning Monday, Sourdellia said.
Bennett said a full stomach is a crucial way to stay healthy during the pandemic.
“We believe food is medicine and that it’s important to have good nutrition,” she said. “Everyone is on the same page, the county, the city, the hospital, and the school district. We are aligned, and we do care, and we just all want to help.”
To register or volunteer for the food distribution, visit nbfoodbank.org/cvresponse or call 830-401-1360 between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 20 to Wednesday, April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.