An anime movie that saw a limited release is finding its way back to the big screen in Seguin on Tuesday with the voice of a character joining the fun.
Hometown Cinemas - Seguin is showing “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday with voice actor Kyle Phillips joining for a question and answer session and meet and greet.
With the popularity of anime on the rise, Phillips is thrilled to see “Heroes Rising” getting a reprise on the silver screen.
“It was only in theaters for a few days and so many people didn’t get a chance to see it,” he said. “The fact that it is coming back gives a whole lot of people a chance to see it who haven’t or it’s a chance for people who maybe only got to see it once or wanted to see it with their friends or kids and couldn’t, now they can.”
Phillips is the voice of Denki Kaminari in the English dubbed version of “My Hero Academia” also known as “Boku no Hiro Akademia.’”
Kaminari is a student of a superhero academy whose quirk allows him to generate electricity.
“He is kind of the resident goof ball,” Phillips said. “He has a very powerful quirk and he knows how to use it for the most part, but if he uses it too much, he goes into what we call ‘dumb Denki mode’ and it is just shenanigans and silliness.”
Phillips’ dive into the voice acting world came suddenly and by chance while working as an audio engineer, he said.
While working in a studio in Dallas, Phillips got the opportunity to work with Christopher Sabat, who is most notably known for his voice work on “Dragon Ball Z.”
During their time in the studio together, Sabat encouraged Phillips to check out FUNamation, a company that specializes in dubbing movies, particularly anime, which was seeking audio engineers.
“I got to see voice acting eight hours a day, five days a week,” he said. “It seemed really fun and I was working with an AVR director and that is now currently my position at FUNimation.”
By chance, one of the directors needed a fill in for some random voices, and Phillips stepped up to the mic. This began a whole new adventure for him.
“Just one small bit part and soon I was doing soldiers and more stuff like that,” he said. “Then I started getting named roles and I’ve been working my way up slowly ever since. It’s been a lot of fun.”
In addition to lending his voice to various characters, Phillips is working as a voice director.
With he help of social media, Phillips said he gets to frequently talk with fans, however, he is looking forward the face-to-face event on Tuesday.
“It’s a good opportunity to meet people,” he said. “Thanks to social media, voice actors are more accessible now, but sometimes those questions get lost in the mix. This is the perfect opportunity in a more intimate setting to get that question asked and answered.”
The questions vary including those that involve fan theories.
“I’m excited to go out and meet everyone,” Philips said.
The meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. in the Hometown Cinemas — Seguin lobby. The question and answer session will begin about 7 p.m. and last about 30 to 45 minutes with the movie to follow.
Tickets for the movie and question and answer session are $20. The meet and greet, which includes admission to the movie, an autograph and a selfie with Phillips, is $70.
To keep up with Phillips, check out @kylephillipsfun on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch and TicTock.
