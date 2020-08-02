COVID-19 infection positivity rates for outpatients at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center dipped from the prior week, officials said.
Other margins the hospital watches also took downturns, read a statement from Elizabeth McCown, GRMC director of risk & legal affairs/public information officer.
“Over the past week, outpatient testing decreased 60% and the positivity rate for testing dropped from 31% to 24.3%,” it read. “This means fewer people came in for tests and a smaller percentage of those tested were positive for COVID-19 from the week prior.”
Emergency department visits for COVID-like and flu-like illnesses went down to 17% from 28% a week earlier, she wrote, adding that the averages were strictly from GRMC and not county-wide or from any other regions.
At the time of the released statement, GRMC had 27 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Three of the patients were COVID-19 positive and receiving inpatient rehabilitation care at the hospital.
Some of the 27 patients had transferred to GRMC from other facilities, the release read.
Numbers of patients at the hospital frequently change, McCown wrote.
“GRMC’s seven-day moving average number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day now at three, down from four reported July 24th,” the statement read. “The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 hospitalized patients is now 24, down from 29 on July 24th.”
As of July 28, the last day numbers were reported, GRMC had seen 28 county residents die COVID-19-related deaths at the facility. State officials, however, had reported 10 deaths of county residents because of the disease.
