The Guadalupe County Clerks office is notifying residents that a trio of County Court-at-Law jury trails set in June are canceled.
Those sent summons for the jury trials set for June 7, 14 and 22, all in front of County Court at Law Judge William G. Squires will not need to report to the court.
Those who received summons for Monday, June 21 in County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Kirsten Legore’s court, as well as all of those with District Court summons, will still need to report.
Anyone with questions can call 830-303-8861.
(2) comments
Why?
I'd be worried if they suspended JURY TRIALS, I'm not sure why the juries need to travel down a trail, or even where it would lead them.
