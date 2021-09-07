Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of an 83-year-old woman reportedly shot by her 87-year-old husband, who attempted to turn the gun on himself, authorities said.
His attempt on Sunday was unsuccessful, however he died in the hospital of natural causes on Monday.
Deputies received a call for a shooting about 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Admiral Benbow Lane on Treasure Island in McQueeney, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigator Lt. Tarinna Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
“Deputies arrived and made contact with a complainant and learned an 87-year-old man said he shot his 83-year-old wife and had attempted to shoot himself,” she said.
Deputies found the body of 83-year-old Jo Jane Sparkman and detained her husband, 87-year-old Jerry Sparkman, both of McQueeney. The area was blocked off as deputies investigated the incident.
Jerry Sparkman was not injured. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
Deputies detained Sparkman and he was later charged with murder, but was not booked into Guadalupe County Jail. He magistrated while hospitalized on Sunday. About 6:25 p.m. Monday, Jerry Sparkman died in the hospital of natural causes, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
“He did have health issues,” Skrzycki-Pfeil said. “This is a sad situation all around.”
