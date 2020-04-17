Students across the state will continue their education for this school year from home.
During a press conference on Friday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced three new executive orders, one of them addressed closing public, private school districts and universities for the remaining 2019-2020 academic school year.
“Teachers may go into the classroom for video instruction, to perform administrative duties, and to clean out their classrooms,” a news release stated.
The decision came as part of the state’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Following the press conference, the Texas Education Agency released a statement in support of Abbott’s decision.
“With Governor Greg Abbott’s issuance of a new Executive Order today, closing schools statewide for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, Texas continues to prioritize the health and safety of our state’s millions of public school and private school students , teachers, staff and administrators,” the release read. “While a difficult decision to make, it is the right one for our families and our communities — and the only one that makes sense for Texas at this time.”
The agency said it will continue to work with districts to ensure students have what they need to continue educating and supporting students.
“We remain firmly committed to the health and safety of our students, families and communities,” the release said. “Together, we will get through this. And when the time is right, we will be able to return to our daily routines on school campuses across Texas.”
On the TEA’s website, it gave districts a little guidance that allows staff to return to campus, but also encouraged faculty to continue teaching remotely.
Educators and staff members that do venture to their campus are encouraged to do it at staggered times to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks or face coverings.
