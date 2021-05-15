With the recent resignation of the board president, Marion ISD trustees opted to fill the vacant position by appointment on Wednesday.
During the May board meeting, the board swore in the newly-elected members, rearranged the board, officially accepted the resignation of former board President Mike Purcell and decided how best to move forward and fill the position.
Purcell tendered his letter of resignation from the board on April 19.
“I have seen the petition to remove me from office,” he wrote. “That nor any of the drama around FFA are the reason for my decision. They do serve as a confirmation that I am making the correct choice. I have fought my battles, this one is yours.”
Purcell said he did not regret his time serving the board and his decision was about strictly doing what was right.
“I know how my departure will be perceived, but I have always done what is right, regardless of the perception,” he said. “For more of you, this is the greater challenge to your leadership. I pray vision and courage are your constant companion through this.”
Purcell resigned a day before the April meeting, leaving trustees with the question of how to fill the vacancy — by holding a special election or appointment.
Board policy dictates the options trustees have, Superintendent Kelly Lindholm said.
“Board policy says if a vacancy occurs on the board, the remaining board members may fill the vacancy by appointment until the next trustee election or they may order a special election to fill the vacancy,” she said. “If more than one year remains in the term of the position vacated, the vacancy shall be filled no later than 180th day after the resignation.”
With calling a special election costly, the board discussed and decided on accepting applications and appointing the new member.
“My suggestion is we open it up for three weeks and accept a letter of intent of why you want to be on the board,” Board President JC Batey said. “We take that into the next board meeting into closed session review it and come out of closed session and make our recommendation.”
Trustees Lavern Vick and Jill Lesage inquired about asking candidates to fill out an application or a questionnaire.
Lindholm said the candidates can fill out the first part of the election packet can serve as an application and it can include questions for the applicants to answer.
The board voted unanimously to open the application process on Monday, May 17 and close it at 4 p.m. June 9.
Trustees will review the applications and questionnaires in executive session during the June 16 meeting.
“We don’t have to fill that spot that night, but I would like to do it as soon as possible so we can get our board filled up again,” Batey said.
Applications are available at the Marion ISD Central Office, 211 West Otto St.
The appointment is until the next board election, in which the position will appear on the ballot as an unexpired term.
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .
