Navarro’s mask policy will remain in place, at least for now.
The Board of Trustees took no action on Monday night following their discussion during the regular board meeting on the district’s mask policy that was put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The discussion came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded the mandatory mask order at the beginning of the month. The Texas Education Agency responded and said educators and students must continue wearing masks.
“There has been some question on what is actually required from the state, even though the governor came out with his executive order GA34, it says it is optional,” Navarro Superintendent Wendi Russell said during the meeting. “TEA and their guidance on March 4… TEA literally states that every teacher, student and staff member shall wear a mask. It doesn’t say it is optional, it says shall, which means you must do it.”
TEA’s guidance also gives the board the ability to rescind the district’s mask policy.
“If you (as a board) want to do away with masks, then it says, ‘the governing board of a school may modify or eliminate by formal action the above mask related requirement,’” Russell explained to the board.
In the weeks leading up to the meeting, Russell polled district staff and parents on their stance of whether or not masks should remain in place for teachers and students.
In the staff survey, 167 of the 277 district employees responded with about 60% in favor of keeping face coverings for the remainder of the year, while 40% against it.
The parent survey was little closer with 52.9% in favor of masks while 47.1% were against it.
Prior to the board’s discussion four parents addressed the board to voice their concerns, including Parent Arron Rich, who implored the board to give families the ability to choose for themselves.
“We’re not saying remove the masks. We’re saying give us the choice,” he said. “Give us the choice to control how our children control how our children’s health is handled. The TEA is giving you all, the board, the choice of whether or not to enforce this or not. All I’m asking for is to give parents, give me, the choice of how my child attends school.”
Guadalupe Regional Healthcare Network Executive Director Deana Henk took a few minutes as a parents and a member of the healthcare field to ask the board to reconsider.
“Wearing masks is one of the most important things you can do to protect yourselves, your students, their parents and should be continued,” she said. “On behalf of providers, we have witnessed a hellacious year. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen our colleagues get sick and die, we’ve seen our patients double the death rate in the hospital this past year.”
Among those Henk saw contract the novel coronavirus was her own 16-year-old daughter, who was very ill, she said.
The district opted to move forward with face coverings as part of its open school plan in the fall. The plan, which was required by TEA, was based off conversations Russell had with district staff and community members. The plan stated that the district would re-evaluate the mask policy, if and when, the governor lifted the state’s mandate.
“Our beginning of school plan says, ‘once the governor does away.’ But that was before any TEA guidance,” Russell said. “Now we have guidance from TEA and we’re doing what TEA tells us we have to do. That is the clarifying piece you need to know as you have this discussion tonight on whether or not to require face coverings from this point on.”
Trustee Hank Dietert asked if the district’s policy was rescinded, what would happen if a student tested positive.
“Looking at quarantine rules if you are in a classroom and you don’t have a face covering, then everybody would have to quarantine,” Russell said. “Right now the way it works is we are looking at who was within 6 feet, did they have masks on, did they not have on a mask. If they were sitting at lunch, then we would do that table. If nobody had on a mask, then everybody is going to quarantine.”
Trustee Tracy Large asked if any teachers or staff members had mentioned leaving the district if masks were no longer required.
“I have not asked them that question, but I would say I have definitely had some that have come in and voiced to me personally that they did not feel safe coming if we do not continue to require a mask,” Russell answered. “Finding subs right now is hard. We have spring sports going on and all of these other spring activities, so it is already hard to find subs. It would be difficult.”
The board was presented with three possible avenues — face coverings required at all times inside and outside; masks indoors at all times and outside when social distancing is not possible; and masks completely optional.
The board opted to take no action, leaving the mask policy in place as it stands.
