Police jailed one man and identified a second whom they said beat a third man so severely he required hospitalization early Thursday at a bar in Seguin.
The suspects reportedly hit the victim in the face with a stone block, rendered him unconscious and continued to attack him, Seguin Police Department Investigations Lt. Lance Wright said.
“He was literally jumped by these two guys,” Wright said. “He was severely beaten with a concrete paver.”
Emergency workers took the victim, a 30-year-old Seguin resident, to Ascension Seton Hayes Hospital in Kyle, Wright said. The victim remained hospitalized in an intensive care unit but was in stable condition Thursday, he said.
The alleged assault happened just after midnight Thursday on the patio at Varsity Inn, 956 W. Court St., the police spokesman said. Investigators reviewed video surveillance images captured during the incident and saw no provocation for the vicious beating, Wright said.
“He was just standing there,” the lieutenant said. “They approached him, they talked to him and during the course of the conversation, they started assaulting him.”
After leaving the victim bloodied, one of the alleged assailants fled but the other remained at the business until police arrived, Wright said. Upon searching the suspect, police found he had cocaine, Wright said.
Police arrested 36-year-old Keith Macklin of Canyon Lake and took him to the Guadalupe County Jail, the lieutenant said.
According to online jail records, Macklin faces charges of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1-less than a gram. He remained held Friday night under $85,000 in bonds, according to the website.
“One suspect is at large,” Wright said. “The cause of the assault is still under investigation.”
Police continue to investigate.
