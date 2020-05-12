The city’s summer concert series is on hold and the wave pool closed for year due to the pandemic.
Officials say they are making adjustments in relation to the governor’s guidelines regarding social distancing to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Seguin Main Street’s annual Central Park Summer Concert Series was rescheduled for September.
Seguin Main Street and CVB Director Kyle Kramm said the decision to postpone the event and not outright cancel it was made based on the love the community has for the series.
“The summer concert series is one of the community’s favorite events, so we felt like we still wanted to have them happen,” Kramm said. “We did a survey a few years ago, and the concert series was the second favorite event, so we still want it to occur, and people still want to go. So, we’re postponing them until it’s safer for them to happen.”
Those who plan to attend the concerts can expect the same event they’ve frequented every year consisting of tunes provided by four area bands and food served up by a local nonprofit group at 7 p.m. each Sunday in September, Kramm said.
“When it gets closer, we’ll take into account any health or safety, social distancing requirements that might be required, but the Boy Scouts are still planning on being there to sell their hamburgers and hotdogs,” Kramm said. “It is far off, so hopefully things will have calmed down by then and it will be safer to have larger events.”
The bands scheduled to take the stage are the Comal Community Band, the County Line Band, the Dirty River Dixie Band and the San Antonio Symphonic Band.
“We had these bands booked before COVID,” Kramm said. “The bands were really appreciative of the fact that we can move it. The San Antonio Symphonic Band and the Comal Community Band are both community bands, which is groups of 40 to 50 people getting together and they normally rehearse at a school, so they haven’t really been able to do that. Now, we’re giving them more time, so hopefully, they’ll be able to make that happen.”
The date change to the series has the potential for permanence, Kramm said.
“I’m hoping that it might actually become more of a fall tradition, and we might look at moving the concert series to the fall and grow the series and add a couple more bands,” he said.
The city is closing the gates on the Seguin Wave Pool at Max Starcke Park East for the summer.
Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said safety is the city’s top concern that led to the closing of the summer hangout.
“We want to keep it closed because we want to keep our community safe, and that’s just another way for us to be able to safeguard citizens during this pandemic,” she said. “[It’s] going to be a place where a lot of people go during the summer and are in close contact with each other because of the nature of the wave pool. So It would be difficult to properly social distance.
The splash pad at Park West is a possible alternative for those looking to cool down over the next couple of months. However, the decision to open the area is undecided at this time, Sourdellia said.
Seguin Parks and Recreation Director Jack Jones said another way for residents without access to private pools to beat the heat is with a summertime classic.
“I heard that slip and slides are making a big comeback,” Jones said. “A lot of people are actually going out and getting outdoor play equipment such as jungle gyms, slip and slides, and inflatable outdoor pools. I hear that a lot of that stuff you can’t find anymore because they’re all bought out. I think it’s because people are social distancing this summer even if the governor relaxes some of the rules. I think people are trying to find more ways to recreate their backyard these days.”
As the year continues, more opportunities to get wet could present themselves, Jones said.
“The lakes will start getting used again,” he said. “You may even see some of the larger water parks open up, possibly down the road, but it depends on what the governor says about gatherings on May 18.”
The pool hosts about 10,000 attendees annually, some of which are repeat visitors, Jones said.
Most of those visitors pay an admission fee along with other activities that help keep the pool running. However, Jones said the summer getaway will not take a financial hit from its temporary closure.
“With the pool closed, we’re still breaking even because we’re not going to have any operating expenses and, of course, no revenue either, so you’re still at a net zero on the balance sheet,” he said.
Closing the facility was not an easy decision to make, Jones said.
“We want to play in our parks,” he said. “All we need to know are the rules to play, and the rules that are out right now make it prohibitive to play like we want with the social distancing and other things going on with COVID-19.”
