Seguin, Texas (78155)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.