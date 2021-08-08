With continued growth in the area, the city of Seguin is making moves to help ease some of those pains for its employees and residents.
On Tuesday, City Manager Steve Parker and city of Seguin Director of Finance Susan Caddell presented a proposed budget to the City Council, which included additional staffing in public safety, as well as a half-cent increase in the tax rate and cost of living increases across the board.
“Since I started here, I’ve been really proud of the fact of how lean our organization is, but with some of the fast growth that we’ve had over the past several years, we do have some growing pains,” Parker told the council. “I hope this proposal addresses a lot of those.”
As more rooftops pop up in and around the city, response times for law enforcement and fire personnel have increased, Parker said. In an effort to decrease those times, the city is proposing adding a mental health officer, two police officers and three additional firefighter/paramedics to the departments.
As calls for mental health and welfare checks increase, Parker said the Seguin Police Department wants to address those as effectively and safely as possible by adding another mental health care officer to the staff.
The increase in staff for the fire department will help decrease the amount the city is spending on overtime and give the firefighters much needed time off, Parker said.
“This one is really just for the amount of overtime we’re having to pay out related to not having enough firefighters and their ability to take leave moving forward,” he said. “If they don’t take leave over the next couple of years, then they get raises or they do have to pull overtime, all of those people are getting additional money. We’re increasing that funding, but also reducing overtime.”
The addition of three new firefighter/paramedics also sets the stage for when the department creates a fourth fire station, which Parker said is coming in the near future.
Other additions to personnel include a risk manager, fleet manager, IT administrator, GIS manager, project engineer, asset manager program manager, city engineering inspector, among others.
The proposed budget also addresses compensation for employees that have taken on additional roles and the creation of certification programs in departments where staff members continue to better themselves on behalf of the city, Parker said.
“We want our employees to strive to get those certifications because it does benefit the city,” he said. “There were three that were not on the list that we thought would be very … three departments that do not have a certification program currently that we would like to add some certain positions to.”
The budget also showed plans for capital improvement projects and capital investment projects that address some of the city’s needs and concerns residents have, Parker said.
In addition to the new positions, the city is proposing a 3% cost of living increase for all staff, and increase in health insurance of 7%, Caddell said.
Sworn police and firefighters could also see an additional 3% increase to help the department get closer in salaries to other nearby cities, Parker said.
“In the public safety realm, we are proposing a 3% increase from the general fund for raises for our sworn personnel, but we’re also playing catchup and asking for another 3% to get them closer to market, because we have been falling behind. The proposed budget also boosts pay to $15 for hourly employees.
“I really do and I think the staff appreciates how y’all have been focused on making sure that our compensation levels make us competitive,” Parker said.
To fund the new personnel and projects, the city is realizing an increase in the general fund through property tax revenue that amounts to about $1.8 million, Caddell said.
“We had an increase of taxable values of $209,258,594 or 8.5%,” she said. “In fiscal year ’21, our values were at $2,467,333,496 and in ’22 it is $2.67 billion.”
The average of home values in the area increased by $14,000 from $177,000 to about $192,000.
However, to fully fund the additional personnel and projects the city will need about half a cent more on the tax rate, which equates to about $116,819.
This is the first time in five years the city is proposing a tax rate increase.
“It would fund $40,000 in additional street maintenance, and also a portion of the salaries for the much needed position of police officers and firefighter/paramedics,” Caddell said.
Other funding options include CARES Act, American Recovery Act, state and federal forfeiture funds and grants, Caddell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.