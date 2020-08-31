Officials reporting one new death and seven newly confirmed case of the coronavirus in Guadalupe County.
In his Monday news release, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said the county was notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services of the new cases from the past few days.
The most recent fatality brings Guadalupe County up to 42 confirmed deaths, while the state’s website shows the county as having 66 deaths. The discrepancy is due to a lag in reporting from DSHS, Pinder wrote.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center is currently treating one patient for the coronavirus.
The seven newly confirmed cases puts Guadalupe County at 281 active cases and 1994 recoveries. In total, Guadalupe County has had 2,275 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of Monday, Cibolo had 81 active cases, Schertz had 61, Seguin had 49, the unincorporated area of Guadalupe County had 46, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County had 26, Selma had 15 and Marion had three.
