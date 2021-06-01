A search of a Seguin home on Thursday landed a local woman in jail facing drug charges.
Tips from the community led the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force to the house, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
“The search of the residence resulted in investigators locating approximately 50.1 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, and packaging materials,” he said.
Tipsters contacted law enforcement and accused a woman was selling drugs out of a home in the 300 block of Lopez Street, Flores said.
The team conducted the search about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, which resulted in discovery of illegal narcotics and the arrest of 28-year-old Elisa Maria Garcia of Seguin, he said.
Garcia was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams.
She was booked into Guadalupe County Jail, where she remained held Tuesday on $75,000 bond.
Investigators seized about 5 grams of marijuana about .6 grams of THX wax, about 50.1 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Flores said.
Garcia appears to have been working the narcotics operation alone and no further charges are expected at this time, Flores said.
