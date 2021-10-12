A 25-year-old Seguin man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend before pulling a gun on others inside a New Braunfels residence, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said police were called to a home in the 200 block of School Avenue around 12:46 a.m. Saturday.
“We responded to a report of a man with a gun,” Ferguson said. “We learned there had been a domestic dispute that led to a physical altercation between a man and a woman. The man left the residence, went out to his vehicle and retrieved the weapon.”
The man pointed the gun, a Glock .43, at several others inside the residence, Ferguson said.
“Those family members interceded and were able to take the gun away from the man and call police,” Ferguson said.
Brandon Alexander Valdez, 25, was taken into custody and taken to Comal County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also issued a criminal trespass warning, Ferguson said. Valdez was released later Saturday after posting $20,000 bond.
