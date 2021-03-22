Vaccines continue to flow into the arms of Guadalupe County residents as the city, county and area hospital announced another upcoming vaccination clinic.
The clinic is scheduled 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Seguin Events Complex-Coliseum. Organizers expect 2,000 first doses of Pfizer vaccine and 1,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to a joint statement the three entities released Monday afternoon.
Appointments are made via the county’s COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist by signing up at Seguintexas.gov/covidvaccine .
“The vaccine waitlist closes periodically as it becomes full, but reopens as individuals on the waitlist receive their vaccines,” officials said. “When this occurs, a notification will be posted on the COVID-19 vaccine webpage on the city of Seguin’s website, as well as on the city of Seguin Government Facebook page.”
Officials have set up a specialized telephone number — 830-386-2219 — for residents needing help signing up, the statement read.
Vaccines are free and available to people in the state’s phase 1A, 1B and 1C categories.
Phase 1B recently was expanded to include education and licensed child care personnel, and 1C was recently created to include people 50 to 64 years old.
Medical professionals will administer the Pfizer first doses throughout the course of the day Thursday, and the Moderna second dose shots from 12 to 5 p.m. Thursday
The Centers for Disease Control states that the Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccines are not interchangeable with each other, according to the statement. The hospital, city and county schedules vaccine administration appointments as vaccines become available from the state without regard to the manufacturer, the statement read.
Photo identification and face masks are required to enter the enter the coliseum to receive a shot, the statement read. Patients are screened and asked to practice social distancing at the clinic.
Seguin Coliseum is located at 950 S. Austin St. Email COVID19@guadalupe.tx with questions about second-dose appointment reschedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.