A traffic violation led to the seizure of illegal drugs and a handgun Wednesday evening in Schertz, a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
Several deputies and officers with the Seguin and Cibolo police departments provided assistance with the stop that also resulted in three arrests, GCSO Lt. John Flores said.
“The vehicle reeked of marijuana upon deputies’ approach,” he said.
Police pulled over a Pontiac Grand Prix about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Farm-to-Market Road 3009, Flores said. Three people were in the vehicle when officers conducted the stop, he said.
“Blade Broussard was the driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix,” Flores said. “Broussard, a self-admitted member of the Orejon gang, admitted that hidden inside a brown paper bag next to the driver’s seat there were narcotics.”
Authorities recovered methamphetamine from different areas of the car and found a gun behind the front passenger seat, he said.
A man sat in the front passenger seat and a woman was in the back seat of the car at the time of the stop, the lieutenant said.
However, “Broussard admitted to placing the firearm back there while being pulled over on the traffic stop,” Flores said.
He said a female officer searched the woman and found drugs.
Authorities seized more than 270 grams of methamphetamine, as well as marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and ecstasy tablets, according to information released on the sheriff’s website. The website identified the suspects.
The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Blade Broussard, 29, of San Antonio; Abel Montes, 41, of San Antonio; and Linda Ochoa, 25, of New Braunfels. Each was charged with manufacture or delivery of between 200 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity.
According to Guadalupe County’s jail website, each suspect remained held Saturday under $150,000 in total bonds apiece.
