Guadalupe County has seen confirmation of 122 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths since last week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the numbers Monday and Tuesday, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder reported in written statements both days. DSHS confirmed no new hospitalizations, and reported the deaths after the weekend.
Pinder’s release brought the number of DSHS confirmed deaths in the county to 10. The state’s data show 1,127 total cases of COVID-19, 112 active cases and 1,005 recovered patients.
Still, 588 cases remained pending DSHS confirmation as of Tuesday, according to the emergency manager’s statement.
County officials have relied on DSHS numbers for reporting. However, the state has witnessed a backlog throwing into dispute the accuracy of the numbers at the time they are reported, Pinder has said.
DSHS numbers have differed from others. For instance, on Monday, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center had reported 29 people hospitalized at the facility and having had 22 COVID-19 patient deaths, according to Pinder’s release.
On Tuesday, the hospital had 22 patients hospitalized and reported 28 deaths at the facility, his statement read.
As of Pinder’s Tuesday report, the Guadalupe County section of New Braunfels had 11 active cases and 109 recovered, while Cibolo had 13 active case and 128 recovered, Seguin had 40 active cases and 389 recovered, the part of Schertz in the county had 16 active cases and 97 recovered, Marion and Selma had no active cases and five and 12 recoveries, respectively, and the unincorporated part of the county had 32 active cases and 249 recoveries.
In his most recent news release, Pinder announced an upcoming round of COVID-19 testing for the county.
A walk-up test site is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — or until tests run out — Friday at the Schertz Central Community Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway in Schertz.
(1) comment
The absolute worst reporting by government agencies, lacking detail and accuracy.
GRMC reports 28 deaths. OK, how about som details;
1. What counties were they from? The breakdown please.
2. Ages
3. Was COVID the primary cause of death or a contributing factor?
4. Was the patient high risk and, if so, what category?
Hey, not asking for names or anything other than c=base data, otherwise its difficult to ‘see’ what is happening.
Seguin Gazette, may be about time to step in and do some investigative journalism on why we Texans are not getting a clear picture in a timely manner - the excuses are getting old.
