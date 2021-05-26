A man died early Sunday after being hit by two sport utility vehicles while he walked along Interstate 35 in Schertz.
Police were called about 5:10 a.m. to the 17600 block of I-35 North for reports of the fatal wreck involving two vehicles and the pedestrian, according to a press release statement from the Schertz Police Department.
Officers at the scene learned that a dark-colored SUV traveling north on the interstate hit the man who was crossing the highway, the statement read. A second SUV, this one a Suzuki also going northbound, hit the man, it read.
“The Suzuki SUV attempted to avoid hitting the pedestrians, which caused the vehicle to lose control and roll over,” the statement read. “The dark-colored SUV fled from the scene and is unidentified at this time.”
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver and passenger of the Suzuki went by ambulance to the hospital, according to the statement.
“Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor,” the statement read. “However, the accident investigation is currently underway, and charges are expected to [be filed] on the dark-colored SUV driver once they are identified.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schertz Police Department Investigations Unit at 210-619-1200.
