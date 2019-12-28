A fire filled the inside of a home with smoke early Thursday afternoon, damaging the first floor of the residences.
The fire was reported at about 4 p.m. at the 3400 Block of Zachary St., and when firefighters arrived, they found smoke emitting from the home, Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said.
“The crews did their walk around and discovered a fire in the kitchen area of the home,” Skinner said. “We made entry and were able to extinguish it relatively quickly. There’s significant fire damage on the first floor with some heat and smoke damage up on the second floor.”
Skinner said no one was home when the fire was reported.
“Everybody is safe, and the home is intact,” he said.
“When there’s a fire in the kitchen and nobody’s home, our first question is ‘Was the stove left on?’ But our investigation should be able to determine that.”
Tommy Schriewer said he saw smoke coming from the home while riding his motorcycle and called for fire crews.
“I was coming home, and I just happened to look over there, and I saw the smoke coming out of one of the roof vents,” Schriewer said. “I went up to the front door and knocked to see if anybody was home and nobody came to the door, but you could tell the front door was already warm. Shortly after that, all the emergency crews got here.”
Neighbor Noel Pacheco said a family dog managed to escape the home as firefighters were making their entrance.
“My mom was upstairs, and she noticed the fire trucks,” Pacheco said. “We came out, and smoke was starting to come out the roof. As soon as the firefighters got to work they opened up the garage doors, and a dog came out running, so one of the neighbors here took the dog.”
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation; however, it appears it may be accidental, Skinner said.
