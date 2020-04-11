In three days, more Guadalupe County residents recovered from the coronavirus than new cases were reported.
Guadalupe County officials reported 12 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the illness, while two new cases were reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In the most recent reports, the county saw six recoveries on Friday, two on Thursday and four on Wednesday. In new cases one was reported on Wednesday and another on Thursday. None were reported on Friday.
As of Saturday afternoon, Guadalupe County had 47 cases of COVID-19 of which there are 26 active cases and 21 recoveries.
Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said the number of recoveries and slowing of positive results could be, in part, attributed to residents following the guidelines presented by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, federal, state and local governments.
“I think the residents have been adhering to these orders,” he said. “I think we’re starting to see things improve as far as less people getting the coronavirus.”
Though it may seem a turning point in the pandemic locally, officials are encouraging residents to remember that it is not over.
“Just because we received no positive confirmations yesterday doesn’t mean we won’t receive more in the future,” Pinder said. “The state, hospitals and doctors continue to test people. So, there is still the chance of have more positive results.”
Officials continue to monitor the situation, with daily briefings and disseminating the information gathered by the CDC and DSHS.
“We’re hoping this thing plateaus in the next couple of weeks and hopefully every thing can get back to normal by the end of this month,” Pinder said.
As of Saturday afternoon, Cibolo had 18 cases, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County seven, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County six, Seguin six, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County one, and eight live in the unincorporated county. One resident is hospitalized in another county.
