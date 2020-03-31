The number of coronavirus cases continue to rise with two more residents testing positive, and potential exposure risks at a Schertz business.
The Guadalupe County Office of Emergency Management announced the two new cases Tuesday evening in a release.
“Both patients are at home and have been self-quarantined since being tested,” the release read.
This brings the total of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Guadalupe County to 17.
Among the two new positives, officials announced that one is a resident in the Seguin city limits, making them the second city resident to test positive.
As of Tuesday evening, there are five confirmed cases in the Cibolo city limits, three in the Schertz city limits, two in the Seguin city limits, one in the New Braunfels city limits, five in the unincorporated areas of the county and one location pending.
During the Texas Department of Health’s investigation it was found that one of the people who tested positive visited a local Walmart.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Guadalupe County in identifying any close contacts of the patient while sick, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested if needed,” the release stated.
Officials said people may have been exposed in the Walmart at 6102 FM 3009 in Schertz between 9 a.m. and noon on March 21, March 22, March 23, March 24, March 25 and March 26.
Officials clarified that the person was not an employee of the business, but couldn’t remember the day that week they went to the store.
“The risk of contracting the virus from these exposures is low, and isolation is not required for anyone that does not have symptoms,” the release read. “If you believe you have been exposed, monitor yourself carefully for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath for 14 days after the exposure. If you experience any of these symptoms and do not need urgent medical attention, isolate at home, and contact your healthcare provider.”
(1) comment
I applaud SG for the map. Several have commented the need for this information about these locations. While I can accept it as news worthy, for the readers it could well be their medusa. Thinking that now you know the location to avoid is simply avoiding those who are quarantined and self-deceiving. What you need to know is where each dot traveled and the web of paths and possible other new infections. Those who have been watching this have noticed Guadalupe County increase by half and then by half again compared to Comal. Unchecked in the wild this virus replicates hosts exponentially. 5 to 25 to 625. Inside the host the virus is maybe a million before there's even a fever. Leaving this final thought, while in the auto section of a local store I crossed paths with a family of six or seven they werent 6 feet apart except for the kids wondering the aisles had they been so that would cover an area of +/- 40 feet. They might as well wear targets, while at it they might as well hang targets on every family friends.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.