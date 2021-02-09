An arctic blast is bringing colder temperatures to the area.
A front originating in Alaska has already made its way to the area and it will gradually drop the temperature the next couple of days while bringing a little bit of rain, National Weather Service Meteorologist Mack Morris said.
“The real cold air looks like it will hold off until probably this weekend and then beyond Saturday and into Sunday is when we really start talking about temperatures getting pretty cold, getting some 20s for morning lows for a good chunk of the area,” he said.
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service showed a high of 52 and a low of 44 on Wednesday, a high of 44 and low of 37 on Thursday, and a high of 50 with a low of 34 on Friday. There is a 30 to 50% chance of storms on Wednesday, and 70% chance of showers on Thursday afternoon, with chances decreasing to 40% by that evening.
The National Weather Service is predicting a slight chance of rain on Saturday with a high of 48 and a low of 26.
While some weather forecasts predict possible winter precipitation next week, Morris said it is too early to tell at this time.
“It is still a little two far out to have some idea of where it would fall or even if it will fall, and if it does fall, how much will fall,” he said.
In the meantime, he urged residents to remember to check on their family, friends and neighbors, and protect their pipes, pets and plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.