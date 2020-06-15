Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a married couple during allegedly transporting illegal drugs in the county, authorities said.
In a statement released Monday, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said the pair was driving with nearly 15 pounds of heroin on Interstate 10 in Seguin.
“That’s pure heroin; each gram of that can be cut eight times,” Flores said during an interview Monday. “That’s a significant seizure in our world. I mean, (14.5) pounds of heroin, that affects everyone from Laredo, to New York, to Chicago.
“That’s a significant seizure.”
Sheriff’s K9 Cpl. Dustin Crawford spotted a vehicle following another vehicle too closely about noon on June 6 when he stopped a 2018 Dodge Journey sport utility vehicle, Flores said.
A married couple and their teenage son were in the SUV, the statement read.
“After further investigation, it was learned that heroin was being smuggled from Laredo, Texas, to Houston, Texas,” according to the release.
After stopping the vehicle at mile marker 601 on the eastbound side of the interstate, Crawford spoke to the people inside and became suspicious, the release stated. They granted his request to search the vehicle and Crawford with the assistance of his K9 partner Eddie found a “large quantity” of heroin hidden inside a spare battery, read the release.
Flores said the battery was located in the back of the SUV after Eddie signaled that the battery had drugs in it, the lieutenant said.
“After dismantling the battery, Cpl. Crawford located 14.5 pounds of heroin,” the statement read.
Members of the Guadalupe County Narcotics Unit went to the scene to help. Authorities arrested the parents in the vehicle.
Jailed were 50-year-old Cesar Mata and 46-year-old Angelica Mata, both of Laredo. Officials took both to the Guadalupe County Jail facing charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 more than 400 grams.
Authorities reportedly released the teen to a family member and he was allowed to leave the scene, Flores said.
The quantity of heroin seized, if sold at wholesale prices, is valued at about $473,000, Flores said.
“If we break it down to the gram, it increases significantly,” he said.
Both remain in jail on $250,000 bond each.
