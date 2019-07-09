What was supposed to be a day of merriment turned instantly somber Tuesday when a man died while attending his company’s work function in Seguin.
Tragedy struck as the group of people attended a work party at Son’s Island and one of the members drowned, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Clint Garza said.
“The initial investigation revealed that the 26-year-old male victim was from Houston, Texas, and attending a company party with other co-workers on the island,” Garza said. “He was reported to be swimming in an area near the island estimated by staff to be around 8 to 10 feet deep when he went under.”
Emergency workers received the call about 2:45 p.m. for a possible drowning at 110 Lee St., Sun’s Island, SFD Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said. Seguin EMS and Seguin Fire crews responded, as did members of the McQueeney VFD and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, he said.
Rescuers’ efforts to save the man weren’t enough after lifeguards pulled him from the Guadalupe River, Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said.
Lifeguards pulled the man from the water and began performing CPR before turning over those operations to responding members of the McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department, Skinner said. A Seguin EMS crew arrived, continued trying to save the man and drove the patient to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the chief said.
“He was about 20 yards off the dock swimming in the river,” Skinner said. “He went under and never resurfaced.
“That was the report we got from the lifeguards.”
The victim — who GCSO staff declined to identify pending notification to his family — was at Son’s Island attending a work function for a restaurant company with shops in Austin and Houston, Garza said. He also would not identify the business.
Investigators believe the man’s death was an accidental drowning but members of the GCSO’s criminal investigations division continue to look into the death, Garza said.
