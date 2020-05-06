Officials suspended the search for an 18-year-old that disappeared while swimming in the Guadalupe River Wednesday night.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Clint Garza said the search was stopped about midnight and would resume at daylight.
"Deputies will continue to search/check the areas/properties along the river downstream into the night," he said.
Area first responders are began searching the Guadalupe River after receiving a call for a missing swimmer about 8:30 p.m.
Officials said the 18-year-old male was last seen swimming downstream from the FM 1117 bridge before he went missing, a news release said.
Sheriff’s deputies, the Sand Hills Volunteer Fire Department, along with other area first responders are searching for the teen, the news release said.
“Aircraft are also en route to assist,” the release said. “An emergency notification has been placed to residents in the area.”
The teen is described as a short stocky built Hispanic male wearing gray swim trunks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224 or 911.
