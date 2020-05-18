As expected, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced the immediate reopening of business offices and child care facilities, with bars allowed to reopen under capacity limits beginning Friday.
Restaurants will be able to expand from 25% to 50% capacity beginning Friday under the governor’s new orders, which will be delayed by a week in counties surrounding El Paso and Amarillo, both current hotspots for COVID-19.
Reopenings of entertainment venues such as ZDT’s and Schlitterbahn are still being studied, Abbott said. Tattoo and massage will be able to open under personal services guidelines.
“Texas is prepared to enter into Phase 2, and all decisions have been unanimously supported by a team of medical experts,” Abbott said. “That commitment to data and doctors underpins today’s announcement.”
Abbott was flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt during the announcement.
On Friday, bars, wine rooms and craft breweries will open at 25% capacity for indoor facilities, and unlimited to those with outside areas as long as they enforce social distancing guidelines.
Abbott said effective Sunday, May 31, reopenings will extend to bowling alleys, youth sports camps and little league facilities and games, summer camps and daytime and overnight camps for boys and girls scouting, vacation bible school and 4-H clubs.
The governor also said some sports will return, listing golf, auto racing, baseball, softball, tennis and basketball, all under social distancing guidelines. He said public school districts have the option of starting summer school under social distancing measures on Monday, June 1.
