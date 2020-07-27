State officials have confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths and 99 new cases in Guadalupe County.
In Monday’s update, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder reported the newly confirmed cases and deaths by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The new cases brings Guadalupe County’s active cases to 112, 10 deaths and 982 recoveries.
There were no new recoveries reported on Monday.
In total, Guadalupe County has 1,104 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 590 cases pending confirmation through DSHS, which combined shows Guadalupe County at 1,694 cases.
The release also stated that Guadalupe Regional Medical Center had reported 22 deaths — all Guadalupe County residents — to the county.
Currently, the hospital is treating 29 patients for COVID-19.
