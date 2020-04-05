As news began to spread about empty shelves at stores, Guadalupe County resident Yolanda Sutter worried about local law enforcement.
She gathered what she could and recently made a trip to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office to make a special delivery.
“I did this because of (Sheriff) Arnold Zwicke,” Sutter said. “I love those guys and I’m so grateful for Arnold Zwicke. I want my police officers kept safe. If we don’t keep them safe, there is going to be a lot of bad things going on.”
Sutter said she’d heard some of the sheriff’s employees were hard pressed to find certain items in the store and didn’t want them to go without.
“Some of the employees couldn’t find toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer and I took them all of that, spray, Lysol for their cars and their offices,” she said. “I also took them some nasal spray, some Visine, throat lozenges, Kleenex, all of the things they need to (stay) clean and healthy.”
Additionally, she took them loaves of bread, farm fresh eggs, milk and dog food for the K9 officers, Sutter said.
“They really appreciated it,” she said. “I’m keeping in contact with them to see if they need anything. I am still going to be taking eggs to them.”
Zwicke and his deputies were appreciative of the Sutters’ thoughtfulness, the Sheriff's Facebook post stated.
“The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office sincerely appreciates the Sutter family’s support during these troubled times,” it read.
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .
