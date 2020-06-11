Guadalupe County is seeing a rise in cases of the coronavirus, which officials are contributing to more testing.
In the past two days, Guadalupe County reported 14 new cases — four new cases were reported Wednesday and 10 new cases on Thursday.
The new cases brings Guadalupe County up to 174 total cases. There are 138 recoveries and 36 active cases.
“Multiple cases are in the same household,” Guadalupe County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Bryce Houlton said.
The number of active cases is a combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.
“Probable cases are generally people who live in the same household as a confirmed case,” he said. “If one person in the house is listed as a confirmed case, the other members are listed as probable.”
Houlton said more testing could factor into the higher number of cases reported.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,908 test have been administered in Guadalupe County. State-wide more than 1.3 million people have been tested for the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, the unincorporated area of the county had eight active cases; Cibolo had eight; Seguin had two; New Braunfels had eight; Schertz had three; Marion had three; Selma had one; Silvertree Nursing Home had one; and two people are in the hospital.
