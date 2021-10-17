SCHERTZ — Officers continue investigating a fatal hit-and-run that killed a teen Tuesday night in Schertz.
Authorities did not release the 16-year-old victim’s name because his next of kin had yet to be notified but they were able to confirm he died at the scene of the crash, said Anna Kraft, of the Schertz Police Department’s special projects unit.
Investigators theorized the teen was hitching a ride on an 18-wheeler truck without the driver’s knowledge, she said.
“He apparently jumped off the vehicle and, the way he fell, landed under the tires,” Kraft said.
Schertz Police Department officers received a call about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare concern, according to a news release. The caller said a male was lying in the median in the area of the Interstate 35 North access road and Farm-to-Market Road 1103, the statement read.
“Somebody just happened to glance over and see somebody lying in the road,” Kraft said.
When police got to the scene, they found the 16-year-old Hispanic male in the road, Kraft said.
The youth had “obvious traumatic” injuries, Kraft said. Officers tried to save the boy’s life but could not and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Kraft said.
“Initial reports indicated the male had been struck by a passing vehicle,” she said. “However, after further investigation, it is believed the male was hitching a ride on an 18-wheeler, and as he attempted to jump off, he fell under the tires, and was struck. At this time, investigators do not believe the driver of the 18-wheeler knew the male was on the truck.”
The death is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to provide it to Schertz Police Department by calling 210-619-1200 and speaking with someone in investigations.
