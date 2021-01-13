NEW BRAUNFELS — A fire late Tuesday night claimed the lives of four Guadalupe County residents and was fought by six area fire departments, officials said Wednesday morning.
The Guadalupe County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the deadly fire that was reported about 10:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Leisure Village.
Firefighters arrived to find a fully engulfed single-wide mobile home with reports of possibly four people trapped inside, which was later confirmed, Guadalupe County Patrick Pinder said.
“Inside the structure, we believe were a 44-year-old male, an 18-year-old female, a 16-year-old female and an 8-year-old male,” he said. “Their identities are not being released at this time pending positive identification through the medical examiners office.”
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Darrell Hunter pronounced the four dead and ordered an inquest into their deaths.
The four were taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsies.
Two other people lived in the the home, Pinder said.
“One was able to escape prior to the fire engulfing the structure, the other was not home at the time of the fire,” he said. “Red Cross has been called in for assistance.”
Crews New Braunfels, Seguin, Lake Dunlap, McQueeney, Schertz, and Marion battled the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Pinder said it does not appear suspicious.
(1) comment
https://www.gofundme.com/f/pfax8-house-fire
this is the gofundme for the family. Please share and donate what you can. I personally know these people, they deserve the world and have just lost so much.
