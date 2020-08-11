Guadalupe County has reported two new COVID-19 deaths since last week.
The deaths were reported on Monday and Tuesday in the reports by the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator’s office.
The two fatalities brings the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths to 33. Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said the number will continue to increase as his office receives new information.
“Guadalupe County expects the number of deaths to increase due to the Texas Department of State Health Services webpage reporting 45 deaths,” he wrote. “Due to the lag in the reporting, we have not yet been provided all of the deaths.”
Of the 33 deaths, 16 were Seguin residents, 12 lived in the unincorporated areas of the county, three were New Braunfels residents, one was a Cibolo resident and one was a Schertz resident.
On Tuesday, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center informed Pinder the number of COVID-related causalities at the hospital has risen to 34 from the 28 reported last week. According to the news release, all 34 are Guadalupe County residents.
The hospital is currently treating 12 patients for the coronavirus, not all of which are Guadalupe County residents, the release said.
As of Tuesday, there were 258 active cases — 73 in the unincorporated area of the county, 68 in Seguin, 48 in Cibolo, 42 in Schertz, 24 in the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County and three in portion of Selma in Guadalupe County.
There are a total of 1,922 confirmed cases with 1,664 recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.