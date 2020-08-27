Guadalupe County has reported one new death and 49 new COVID-19 cases the past two days.
In the county’s recent reports, 35 new cases and one death were announced Thursday and 14 cases on Wednesday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,251, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
The new death marks the 41st resident confirmed to county officials that has died from the coronavirus. The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 66 deaths in Guadalupe County, however, Pinder said his office has not received confirmation on the remaining 25 cases.
“Due to the lag in the reporting, we have not yet been provided all of the deaths,” he said.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center is reporting one COVID positive patient that is hospitalized at this time, GRMC spokesperson Elizabeth McCown said a release.
In its weekly report, the hospital said the average amount of hospitalized patients has dropped from 7 to 2 in the past week. Guadalupe Regional Medical Center had reported the rapid decline over the past two weeks. On Aug. 12, McCown showed the hospital’s average number of patients at 14, with the number dropping to seven in the Aug. 19 report.
The hospital has reported to county officials the deaths of 34 Guadalupe County residents.
Guadalupe County currently has 274 active cases, 164 probable cases. and 1,977 recoveries.
Of the active cases, Cibolo has 82, Schertz has 63, Seguin has 47, the unincorporated area of Guadalupe County has 46, the potion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County has 18, Selma has 15 and Marion has three.
