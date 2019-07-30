Seguin ISD employees will see an increase in the wallets this coming school year.
The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to boost the salaries of all district staff well above the requirements of House Bill 3.
Through the new legislation, the district is required to use 30% of additional state funding on wages — 75% of that for classroom teachers and 25% for all other staff.
Under the recommendation of district staff, the board approved tiered increases in the pay scale that range from 5.02% to 6.94%, as well as a $2,000 boost in new teacher salary from $49,000 to $51,000, making the district the most competitive out of all the area schools, SISD assistant superintendent of human resources Dot Whitman said.
All paraprofessionals, clerical, auxiliary child, nutrition and transportation staff will see $1 an hour bump in pay — an average increase of 5.83%.
Campus administrators are set to see a 4% increase across the board, while all other professional employees will get a 3.5% raise.
Also in the district’s administration is a one-time stipend of $200 for teachers to put toward any additional classroom expense, as well as a $53 a month increase in the district’s contribution toward health insurance.
While the board approved the measure Tuesday night, the increases will not take effect until September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.