Guadalupe County is reporting 75 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 34 recoveries from the virus.
In the latest update, on Thursday Guadalupe County showed to have 555 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 371 people have recovered from. There are currently 184 active cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services shows Guadalupe County has 482 cases pending confirmation for a total of 1,037 cases, the release stated.
As of Thursday, Guadalupe County had three COVID-related deaths — two men in their 50s and one man in his 70s.
