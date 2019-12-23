Often when people die, relatives and loved ones comment that they never knew a stranger, but in the case of Fanny Stock Harkins, she personified the phrase.
Quick to greet everyone with a welcoming hug and a quick wit, Harkins was known around this area by many. And those who just met her, felt like they knew her for years.
“Fanny was an angel that walked this earth. I’m going to miss her terribly,” said Harkins’ friend and fellow Realtor Lea Phelps of Seguin. “I’m going to miss her smile and her wit. I’m going to miss the way she made everybody laugh, and the way she lit up a room when she walked into it, and the way she didn’t know a stranger, and the way she warmed you with that hug.
“I’m just going to miss Fanny. There will never be another like her, ever.”
Harkins, 86, died Thursday night at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center due to complications from cancer.
She was a Realtor in Seguin and a long-time member of the Seguin Chamber of Commerce. She was a beloved Seguin citizen, a mother and a real card, daughter Nancy Mercer said. In recalling the good times, Mercer remembered her mother’s sense of humor.
“She was very witty,” Mercer said. “She had a bunch of one liners and some of them not real appropriate, but she didn’t care.”
She spoke glowingly of her mother and the legacy she leaves behind.
Harkins was an ambassador for the chamber for more than 30 years, Mercer said. Before her death, Harkins was recognized as an emeritus ambassador. Her mom’s civic duty didn’t end at the chamber, Mercer said.
“She was very active in the Seguin Citizens Police Academy and the Seguin Citizens Police Academy Alumni because she loved our police officers and our firemen,” the daughter said. “In fact, she was one of the first graduates from the academy.”
Harkins was a Citizen of the Year honoree of the Seguin Gazette-Enterprise, and she was a chamber Ambassador of the Year, Mercer said, adding that her mother was extremely active in the Seguin community.
She personally bore witness to that activity in the 16 or 17 years she knew Harkins, chamber President Kendy Gravett said.
Harkins’ absence will leave a hole in the community, she said.
“We all loved Fanny at the chamber. She loved us so much, all the people, all the members, all the community,” Gravett said. “She had a heart of gold and she never met a stranger and always made everyone feel welcomed and loved, which is so important as a chamber ambassador but more importantly as a wonderful, wonderful person to be in your life. She’ll be missed so much.”
Harkins was involved in and volunteered for “everything,” Gravett said. She took many people under her wing and helped them connect with the community, the chamber president said.
This community will be forever altered by Harkins’ death, and anyone she was around her was blessed, loved and included, Gravett said.
“I hope and pray that somebody will step up and be our next Fanny, but I can’t even imagine it happening. It’s very hard to imagine,” she said. “I’m heartsick yet still full of love. She always left me feeling full of love.”
Her mother was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, Mercer said. She fought the disease but it began take its toll.
Harkins had been in the hospital or in hospice since Dec. 3 slowly succumbing to the fight, Mercer said. In some ways, she said, she’s glad it’s over.
“She had already seen all the family and everybody she needed to see while she was still alert and talking,” Mercer said. “She was ready and we were ready.”
Visitation will begin 1:45 p.m. Monday at St. James Catholic Church followed by recitation of the Holy Rosary, Mass of Christian Burial and a reception. A private internment is scheduled at St. James Catholic Cemetery.
