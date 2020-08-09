Under calls from the federal government for an expedited end, the U.S. Census Bureau has shortened the time it planned to collect data for this year’s decennial fact-finding mission.
The speed up could lead to dire effects to the city of Seguin, state of Texas and beyond, said Helena Schaefer, senior planner with the city of Seguin and chairperson for the Guadalupe County Complete Count Committee, a nonprofit group that uses local knowledge to promote the census through locally based, targeted outreach efforts.
“From what I’m seeing, Seguin will be undercounted,” she said. “What the undercount means is there’s a possibility we may not be able to apply for grants because our population numbers won’t allow us to apply for certain grants. It could mean we don’t get additional firefighters because that’s based on a population as well. If we’re undercounted, it means we have the population but we may not have the number of firefighters needed because of that count, for instance.”
Census results shape the future of communities, as census data informs how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives, and other critical programs and services for the next 10 years, according to information on the U.S. Census website.
On Aug. 3, the Census Bureau released a statement announcing plans to hire more employees to more quickly complete its data collection and provide counts by Dec. 31, 2020. As of the release, 93 million households or about 63% of homes in the nation, had responded to the census, the release stated.
“We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our workforce and the public,” the release read. “Our staff will continue to follow federal, state, and local guidance, including providing appropriate safety trainings and personal protective equipment to field staff.”
Prior to Monday’s announcement, the bureau had asked for additional time in response to the coronavirus pandemic and planned to complete data collection three months later and deliver the results by April 2021, Schaefer said.
“I think the administration wanted them to try to get the numbers to them in December,” she said.
Census workers plan to begin nonresponse follow up program actions this week in Seguin, Schaefer said. Workers will begin working in the area, knocking on doors of households who did not respond to the census during the self-response period, she said.
Nonresponse follow up will be expedited, Schaefer said.
“The nonresponse follow up was originally planned to be over at the end of October,” she said. “Because the administration wants the numbers sooner, the nonresponse follow-up program will end at the end of September. They’re cutting it short by a month.”
Though enumerators will have less time, they can complete the job, Schaefer said. The efforts might call for more people to descend upon the area for the next six weeks to get it done, she said.
A coordinated effort will be needed to move Seguin into a better position, Schaefer said.
As of Thursday, Seguin residents had self-responded to the census at a rate of 61%, she said. The rate was well below the 72% rate at which Seguin households self-responded in 2010 at the last census, Schaefer said.
Self response is a preferred method of response. When census workers knock on doors people are hesitant to open those doors and also hesitant to provide information, Schaefer said.
“That’s why the Census Bureau tries to hire local people who are familiar with the area who people can trust a little more,” she said. “When you have to do nonresponse follow up, the accuracy of the numbers decreases.”
But she’s been looking at numbers for the county and the state and noticing a pattern. Areas across the state and country are facing the same challenges as Seguin, which could mean a possible wash for count comparisons, Schaefer said.
“The self response rates from 2010 are not being met this time around,” she said. “Seguin is not an isolated incident. It’s happening across the country.”
If everywhere sees the same average decline in responses and all areas are undercounted similarly, things could even out themselves, Schaefer said.
She said it would be much better to be safe and get a more accurate count. Conditions under a pandemic don’t make things any easier, Schaefer said.
“It’s going to be difficult just simply because of the COVID situation,” she said. “When somebody, a stranger shows up at your door with a mask, you’d kind of be hesitant to open it up.”
Census workers visiting homes will be out and about locally, Schaefer said. They’ll be carrying business cards, official ID cards and more, she said.
“They will give you a card that will have a phone number in case you don’t quite trust them,” Schaefer said. “They usually have a bag that says U.S. Census Bureau and they will offer you a way to verify their employment.”
