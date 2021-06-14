The search for a missing swimmer ended Monday with authorities locating a 30-year-old Guadalupe County man’s body about a mile from where he entered the Guadalupe River.
Members of the New Braunfels Fire Department dive team searched Monday well into the afternoon with no luck in finding the man who disappeared under the water after saving two children’s lives on Sunday near the FM 1117 bridge, Guadalupe County Capt. John Koch said.
An expanded, coordinated search by multiple agencies was needed to find the body of Victor Villanueva, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kelly Mann said on Monday.
Divers found 22-year-old Casandra Kendrick’s body under water in the Guadalupe River about 8:44 p.m. Sunday after she and Villanueva were reported missing following the successful effort of saving the man’s children from drowning, Mann said.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Darrell Hunter pronounced both dead.
“It is not believed there’s any foul play in this,” Mann said. The case remains under investigation, he said.
The search for the man was halted at 10 p.m. Sunday and resumed about 7 a.m. Monday. Villanueva’s body was discovered about 2:56 p.m. about a mile downriver from the last place he was reported to have been seen, Mann said.
The two people were reported missing just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Javier Luna said.
Villanueva, who originally is from San Antonio, reportedly was with his three children and Kendrick, a Seguin resident, was with a separate, larger family group of about 20, both hanging out on the island in the middle of the river, Luna said.
Relatives told searchers two children got caught up in the current and Villanueva went after them, Luna said.
Kendrick decided to help and went after him.
Villanueva was able to reach one of the children and pass it off to Kendrick, who handed the child off to another person. He was then able to get to the second child and again passed that one to Kendrick who got the child to safety.
The man began to struggle and Kendrick went after him, Luna said.
Both went under the water and neither resurfaced, prompting the family to call for help.
Responders from several agencies including local volunteer fire departments, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, the Seguin Fire Department, TEXSAR and the New Braunfels dive team joined the search.
There are signs warning people against swimming in the area where the pair went missing, but swimmers routinely ignore the dangers, Mann said. The currents in the area of the river can be deceiving and people’s decisions to recreate there frustrate authorities, he said.
“Anyone who is going to do any type of water activity at any time of the year should understand the conditions they’re in,” Mann said. “The water is very deceiving. It looks like it’s very calm on the surface. The reality of it is, it is very swift moving.”
