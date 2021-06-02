The pandemic and ensuing shutdowns have created issues for businesses and organizations, including the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.
With fewer businesses, groups and schools hosting blood drives, and an increase in hospitalizations, the supply of blood remains at critical levels, said Roger Ruiz, South Texas Blood and Tissue Center corporate communications specialist.
“There has been a shortage since the pandemic started,” he said. “Traditionally, we’re able to rebound when school starts, but then with people learning and working from home, the shortages continued. We’ve seen an influx of hospitals needing more blood. The donations are coming in, but there is just more demand now.”
Typically, the blood bank works to keep a three-day supply on hand to cover its 43-county coverage area. Currently, it is averaging between a day and a day-and-a-half supply — critical levels, Ruiz said.
“That is why you seen us putting up so many messages for the need for people to donate so we can adequately supply hospitals in our area,” he said.
The supply of the universal donor blood Types O positive and O negative which are used in emergency situations, remains at an even more critical level, less than a day’s supply, Ruiz said.
“March 8 was the last time we reported that the blood supply was at a three-day supply, the minimum needed to keep our community safe,” Ruiz said.
The shortage is not just local. The blood shortage is nation-wide, Ruiz said.
“This is something that we are seeing nationally, where all blood centers are going through this right now,” he said. “It is not like we can call up our neighbor in Dallas or Houston blood centers, because they are in the same situation we are in in South Texas.”
Ruiz said blood banks, like South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, continuously monitor their supply levels and the need.
“We’re working with hospitals and triaging to see who gets what as far as blood is concerned,” he said.
In additional to the center making pleas to the public, patients in need — and their families — are putting calls out on social media, Ruiz said.
“You can see that some people have resorted to social media and asking their community for help because they’re going through treatment and they’re having to wait some hours, sometimes a day to receive that treatment because of the lack of blood supply right now,” he said. “If anybody can help, we’d really appreciate it.”
For more information or to register for an upcoming blood drive, visit www.southtexasblood.org .
