A trio of separate blazes, displaced four, injured one person, killed three pets and had area first responders busy Thursday evening.
Blaze rips through home, no injuries reported
A fire ripped through a Seguin home Thursday evening displacing the resident, a city fire official said.
The fire was reported at about 4:45 p.m. at the 300 block of West Ireland Street and when firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames at the front of the house, Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said.
A male resident was on the scene when firefighters arrived, Skinner said. An ambulance crew quickly assessed the man, but they did not take him to a hospital, Skinner said.
No one else reported any injuries.
The age of the home made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the flames, Skinner said.
“The fire is being a little stubborn because of the age of the structure and the construction of it,” he said. “It makes gaining access into the attic a little more challenging than a more modern home.”
Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the flames hours after arriving on scene, Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said.
“Putting out the hot spots and remaining fires that were obscured from the debris took some time,” he said. “We finally left there at about 10:30 p.m. It took several hours to address because of the construction of the building. It was thicker than a traditional home, so it was really hard to get to.”
People from the surrounding area gathered to watch as the flames overtook the home.
Area resident Juanito Torres said he had no knowledge of the fire and was alarmed when he saw the crew of responders on the scene. Once he and his mother came out to see what was going on, they were pushed back by the heat of the flames, he said.
“At first, I thought it was something to do with all this rain,” he said. “But once I saw the fire happening, I just came out here. It’s crazy how that house is on fire, but the neighbor’s isn’t because they are so close.”
Fernando Flores, who has called the area home for more than nine years, said he was outside tending his home when he saw smoke rise above the rooftops.
“I was outside fixing the windows, and I looked up, and I saw all the smoke,” he said. “I thought to myself ‘Must be a big fire,’ and all of a sudden, the fire department and the police department were here.”
Also, an influx of calls throughout the city delayed some response to the call, prompting Skinner to call for assistance.
“We were delayed in our actual firefighting activities due to being on many other emergencies at several other locations,” he said. “However, we did have a fire truck arrive within a reasonable response time.”
The New Braunfels and McQueeney Fire Departments assisted the Seguin Fire Department in the battle, Skinner said.
Through the preliminary investigation, it appeared that the fire may have started at the front of the home and slowly spread throughout the structure, Skinner said.
“What the fire has done is it’s gone up into the attic space and has traveled throughout the space because it is all open,” he said Thursday night. “I don’t know what the conditions are of the rear of the structure down in the living area, but I do know that there is significant fire damage to the front of the structure.”
After further investigation, investigators determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and originated at the front of the home, Dreiss said.
The resident said he was displaced and Red Cross was called in for assistance, Dreiss said.
One injured in mobile home blaze
A fire ripped through a mobile home on Thursday, sending one resident to the hospital and destroying the home about 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Krause Lane.
When volunteers from the Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department arrived, they saw a single story mobile home consumed in flames, Pinder said.
“They arrived to find the mobile home about 60% involved,” he said. “There were two occupants at the home at the time of the fire, and both of them had exited through the backdoor.”
EMS crews checked both occupants for injuries and took one to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Pinder said.
“One homeowner suffered smoke inhalation and was transported by ambulance to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center where he was later transferred to San Antonio,” Pinder said. “The second patient was treated at the scene and released to the family.”
The fire marshal said the fire appeared to have started as a result of a generator on the front porch of the home.
It took firefighters from several departments about an hour to put out the fire, Pinder said. The fire displaced the family, Pinder said.
“The home was completely destroyed,” he said. “The homeowners did not have insurance, and Red Cross has been called in to assist.”
Responding agencies to the fire were the Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department, York Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the New Braunfels Fire Department, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Guadalupe County Fire Marshal’s Office, Pinder said.
Three pets killed in Lake Dunlap area fire
A Guadalupe County resident lost her home and three pets in a blaze that was reported about 4:55 p.m. in the 400 block of Brandenburg Lane
“When fire crews arrived, there was fire showing from the exterior of the home,” Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said. “The home was occupied by an elderly female who wasn’t home at the time the fire started.”
The resident reported the fire when she returned home and discovered the blaze, Pinder said.
“She did have three pets inside the home at the time of the fire and, unfortunately, they didn’t make it,” Pinder said.
Through preliminary investigation, it is believed the fire started at an unattended wood burning stove.
No other injuries were reported at the house. Red Cross was called in to help the woman, Pinder said.
“She did have insurance, so she is getting assistance that way,” he said.
Several area fire departments assisted in quelling the flames, including Lake Dunlap, McQueeney and Marion volunteer fire departments, New Braunfels Fire Department, Schertz Fire Department and Cibolo Fire Department, Pinder said. After they left that fire, crews went to New Braunfels to assist the Wurstfest fire, he said.
