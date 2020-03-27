A ninth Guadalupe County resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, county officials were notified by the state Department of Health Services that a resident was confirmed to have COVID-19.
“The patient is at home and is self-quarantined since receiving a positive test,” the release said.
No other information was made available, including the person’s city of residence or if it is a travel related case or community spread.
