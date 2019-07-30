Three people stole an automated teller machine early Sunday from a truck stop in Seguin and now authorities are asking for the public’s help in gathering information.
Suspects wrapped chains connected to a pickup truck around the ATM, accelerated the truck and dragged the money machine out of a business, Seguin police spokeswoman Officer Tanya Brown said. One customer was slightly injured when he tried to foil the caper at the Love’s Travel Stop, 3158 IH 10 West, she said.
“While the suspects were wrapping chains around the ATM, a citizen engaged with one of the suspects in an attempt to stop the thieves but sustained a minor injury when the suspect assaulted him,” Brown said.
The video showed one of the suspects punched the citizen, who appears to be a store customer, she said.
The suspects got away with the teller machine after loading it into the bed of a red pickup truck with chrome running boards, she said. The three individuals had their faces covered during the robbery.
The robbery happened about 3:20 a.m. Sunday at Love’s. Results of the police department’s preliminary investigation suggest the suspects are three black males.
According to a written statement Brown released late Monday afternoon, the suspects backed the pickup truck to the front doors on the east side of the building. They quickly wrapped chains around the ATM, dragged it out of the store and loaded it onto the truck, the statement said.
They fled in the truck and were being sought as of Monday afternoon, Brown said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects, anyone who was there during the incident, or anyone who has video of the encounter to contact the police department’s criminal investigations division at 830-379-2123. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477).
