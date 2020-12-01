COVID-19 hospitalizations in Guadalupe County ballooned in a week around the Thanksgiving holiday, officials said.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center reported having 17 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, Guadalupe County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Bryce Houlton said. Last week, the county reported nine COVID-19 hospitalizations at GRMC.
“We have seen an uptick in numbers,” he said. “Of course, with everyone being off Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and the weekend, with the numbers we got, we have seen an increase.”
Houlton presented a quick overview of the coronavirus-pandemic situation Tuesday morning during a regular meeting of Guadalupe County Commissioners Court. Offering mostly the basics, Houlton said GRMC’s seven-day moving average for hospitalizations stood at three per day.
“They have an uptick in numbers,” he said.
As of Tuesday morning, hospital administrators had requested no additional help from the county in responding to the increases related to the virus, Houlton said.
Any assistance the county can give GRMC is available upon request, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. The spike in cases did not come out of nowhere, he said.
“Y’all have been hearing about this for weeks now, that cases have been going up,” Kutscher said. “There was a lot of folks that expected this with flu season, with holidays.”
Monitoring the number of hospitalizations is important, he said. The county saw a high of 40 patients hospitalized at one point during the summer and it is imperative not to go back to such a high number, Kutscher said.
“We want to stay beneath that,” he said. “Try to limit gatherings and do those things. Be vigilant and we’ll get through this together.”
Guadalupe County on Tuesday reported 161 confirmed active cases of COVID-19, Houlton said. Those cases were dispersed across different areas of Guadalupe County, he said.
New Braunfels had 16 cases, while there were 25 in Cibolo, 40 in Seguin, 31 in Schertz, six in Marion, one in Selma and 42 in the unincorporated parts of the county.
Also during the meeting, Kutscher announced a pair of special meetings called for 8:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday next week. The meeting at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 8 will allow members of the court to interview candidates for the County Court at Law judge post opening in February. The Dec. 10 meeting will allow commissioners to enter into an executive session and interview candidates related to an open human resources director position, the judge said.
