A Cibolo man who owns a Schertz gun shop faces a federal indictment in connection with a wire fraud scheme he allegedly conducted over the internet.
William Badberg, the 44-year-old owner of Bullit Proof Arms, faces 12 counts of wire fraud in a grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday in San Antonio, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices Western District of Texas.
“According to the indictment, since January 2019, Badberg engaged in a scheme to defraud in which he advertised firearms for sale on the internet, including on a website he controlled, BullitProofArms.com,” the statement read. “The indictment alleges that Badberg failed to deliver the firearms to the buyers despite receiving payment for the advertised firearms.”
Schertz Police Department detectives, agents with the United States Homeland Security Investigations office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case with help from the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Badberg Monday at his home without incident, the release read.
If convicted, wire fraud charges carry a maximum possible federal prison term of 20 years. The indictment against Badberg is only a charge and does not prove his guilt or innocence.
