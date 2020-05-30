With just a few short days under their belts operating at reduced capacity, some bar managers in Seguin said things are going about as well as expected.
And they’re looking forward to the governor allowing larger crowds and increasing bar tabs.
“We only have the weekend to go by, (but) based on the 25% number, let’s just say we are happy to be back in business,” said Gregg Woodall, owner of 1916 Bar & Bistro at The Aumont. “We made some money but it’s certainly not going to be enough to sustain us in the long term. I’ll be anxious to bump up those percentages.”
When the coronavirus pandemic made its way to Texas, Guadalupe County, and Seguin, old business models halted. Woodall tried to keep his doors swinging open as long as he could.
1916 Bar & Bistro eventually stopped operating under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders, as well as Guadalupe County orders, restricting operation of only businesses deemed essential. That meant places like barbershops, billiards halls and bars could operate no longer, at least not until it was deemed safe.
“We were down from March 20 until May 21,” Woodall said. “It was 62 days, I think is what I counted.”
While he couldn’t serve patrons, he gathered some staff members and did some interior design work at the bar, painted chairs, added a wine rack and improved the look of the place, Woodall said. He kept as many employees on the payroll as long as he could.
But eventually, that had to cease, he said.
“My employees were all temporarily laid off and received unemployment because that worked better in their favor. I had one that did quite a bit of work for me from a subcontracting standpoint,” Woodall said. “We did do some curbside as well. I was able to bring two employees back out of six.”
With some help from loan programs and the income from curbside service, 1916 was able to stay on top of the rent, utilities and some portion of salaries. Things are looking up, now, however.
Abbott allowed bars to reopen at 25% capacity beginning May 22. That first weekend, Woodall said he saw sales fluctuate from good to meh.
“When I looked at the numbers themselves and based on what we had made at full strength on our Fridays and Saturdays, our Friday was very comparable. It was almost better than expected at the 25%,” he said. “But our Saturday was really down, comparatively speaking to the pre-COVID-19 era.”
Warehouse Seguin opened its doors Monday, not on Friday like so many other bars, General Manager Chris Paez said. He and other staff members needed more time getting the bar ready to accommodate guests while still minding social distancing guidelines inside, Paez said.
They focused on prepping the outdoor patio area where Warehouse can accommodate about 88 people under current guidelines, he said. About 20 people can gather indoors there, Paez said.
According to restrictions, both of the bars are serving people more and people aren’t sitting or standing at an actual bar waiting to be served. His guests seem to like the change, Paez said.
“Everything’s been working out actually well,” he said. “I think a lot of the people like the whole sitting down and being served thing.”
Warehouse Seguin in recent days has been making up for the smaller bar receipts by selling more food, Paez said. Also, Warehouse has taken on limited hours of operation, opening 4 to 10 p.m. whereas the place used to stay open until midnight on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends, he said.
“We’re not opening the way we used to,” Paez said. “A lot of people aren’t really coming out right now. So we’re just doing more or less restaurant style right now.”
He and Woodall said they look forward to Abbott further loosening restrictions, whenever that might happen. For Woodall, he hopes it happens sooner than later.
He said operating at the 25% limit is okay for a couple weeks, but anything beyond that might add further strain to the bottom line. The first weekend after reopening, he saw many of 1916’s regulars return though they couldn’t sit in their favorite stool bellied up to the bar like they usually do, due to restrictions against having barstools, Woodall said.
Even if more people are allowed to enter businesses, he said, he’s not sure the patrons will flock to bars as he and other owners would like.
“The restrictions they’ve placed on us, which they’re not difficult to achieve but I think people are still fearful of going out irregardless of the measures you take,” Woodall said. “My gut tells me right now while people are really wanting this to go away, they’re just not ready to go out and throw caution to the wind, I guess you might say.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.