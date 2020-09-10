Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday night.
Authorities on Tuesday continued to look into the shooting that happened about midnight Monday heading into Tuesday morning in the 800 block of West Kingsbury Street.
Investigators believe the victim was the only person hurt but still have many questions about what happened, Seguin Police Detective Sgt. Aaron Seidenberger said. A surgical team at Brooke Army Military Medical Center performed surgery on the male victim in the early morning hours Tuesday and the man was in an intensive care unit, Seidenberger said.
“I guess he was in good enough condition that it wasn’t life threatening,” he said.
Police were unsure Tuesday afternoon whether the man had been fired upon once or more, as he had two entry and two exit wounds that could’ve happened from a single shot, Seidenberger said. The victim was not fully cooperative with investigators, the police sergeant said.
“He won’t tell us who shot him as of right now,” Seidenberger said.
Police believe the shooting happened inside a shed at the rear of a home. At least one bullet went through one side of the man’s arm and exited the other side and went through his abdomen and exited his back, Seidenberger said.
The man was taken to the hospital by a friend, Seidenberger said. The pair showed up at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center’s emergency room lobby, and the friend stayed with the shooting victim long enough for hospital staff to begin to evaluate the wounds and then left, Seidenberger said.
“Another guy brings him in and as soon as he drops him off with staff, he leaves,” the sergeant said. “He was never identified.”
A helicopter crew flew the injured person to BAMMC for treatment of his injuries, police said.
The injured man lives with his mother at the home where the shooting happened, Seidenberger said. The mother was at work at the time of the shooting, he said.
The shooting is under investigation.
