The current coronavirus pandemic is causing ripple effects across swaths of society and is even affecting the way Guadalupe County citizens vote.
In mid-March, Governor Greg Abbott signed proclamation leading to the postponement of local elections across the state scheduled for May 2 for a full six months, Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes said. Texas’ Secretary of State issued an advisory backing the governor’s proclamation and moving the May 2 elections to Nov. 3, the same day as the country’s general elections.
“I’m very relieved they did that,” Hayes said. “We were really struggling with how we were going to conduct an election with a large group of poll workers at risk.”
The changes were necessary as people across the world and in Guadalupe County try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Experts have said that elderly people and people with preexisting conditions are more susceptible to negative effects of the disease.
The postponement meant a new schedule for elections for the city of Marion, Marion ISD and more. The group working to replace the dam that forms Lake Dunlap was rocked by the news, Preserve Lake Dunlap Association President J Harmon said.
“It’s huge,” he said. “Everybody was ready to go to the polls. We’re ready to vote and approve everything and start construction. We have a contract with GBRA. Everything was set and ready to go.”
The association is working with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority to replace a dam the authority owns that had a spillgate failure almost a year ago, releasing the majority of the water from the lake. GBRA has said it cannot afford to repair or replace the lakes in its Guadalupe Valley hydroelectric system, of which Lake Dunlap is one.
Groups like the Preserve Lake Dunlap Association banded together and tried to determine funding options to fund the work. PLDA decided to form a water control improvement district, taxing property owners with lake-adjacent property to foot the bill.
The May 2 election was set to approve formation of the district and elect board trustees who previously were appointed. That all will have to wait, Harmon said.
“I think everybody was really just heart broken and disappointed this happened and we had no control over it,” he said.
The PLDA continues to move forward, is applying for a loan for construction costs and confident the setback is only temporary, Harmon said. He thinks things will be back on track following the November election.
“I do think we’ll have the election and I do think we’ll ratify the WCID for Lake Dunlap and move forward,” Harmon said. “It was just an unfortunate set of circumstances across the whole world.”
Response to the pandemic also means a different day for primary runoff elections, Hayes said. Abbott postponed May 26 primary runoffs until July 14.
Things could be closer to normal by then and the election could be held as similar to normally as possible, Hayes said.
“We still have a little while until the election comes around. It may be that some things change by then, I don’t know,” she said. “We’ve been contacting our poll workers to ensure they’re willing to work the July election. So far we’ve had a great response to that.”
Just what upcoming elections will look like from an elections administrator’s standpoint is difficult to judge, Hayes said. Things are fast moving and fluid when it comes to responses to the virus.
Predicting the virus may be impossible, she said.
“But we are prepared to do everything we can to ensure the election goes off as smoothly as possible and we meet all the sanitation and safety criteria that are out there,” Hayes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.